Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT WESTERN WAYNE...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND NORTH CENTRAL ONTARIO COUNTIES THROUGH 1215 PM EDT... At 1119 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Irondequoit, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Rochester, Irondequoit, East Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Brighton, Ontario, Henrietta, Penfield, Newark, Williamson, Marion, Palmyra, Victor, Clifton Springs, Sodus, Farmington, Walworth, Mendon, and Manchester. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 43 and 45. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH