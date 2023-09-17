For this month’s column, I was thinking about getting ready to go back to school. Teachers, children, and many other adults who take extended vacation over the summer go from being relaxed, chilled out, playing, having down time and “going with the flow” to over-scheduled, overflowing to-do lists, multi-tasking, saying yes to too many obligations, and running non-stop! I say: NO THANK YOU!
Going from one extreme to another, without having any balance, can wreak havoc on our overall health and wellness.
I remember growing up and having a long summer off to relax, sleep in, play with my friends, just be a kid, and not be over-scheduled with sports and activities. For a kid, summer was a time to DO less and BE more. There was time to be in the moment and just “be a kid.”
As adults, we aren’t always so lucky to have all this time off — unless you are a teacher, then you understand what I mean. It is time to decompress, relax, slow down, get off the crazy treadmill, spend time doing things you enjoy, and be less busy.
Regardless of the season, we are more busy than ever, and our children seem to be more busy than we were at their age. After-school sports, band, orchestra, drama, travel elite sports teams, horseback riding, karate, scheduled play dates, dance … the list goes on. We put more emphasis on being busy and making our kids have overloaded schedules with constant structured activities. There seems to be less down time to play, rest, be imaginative, and just “be” a kid — for kids AND adults. I wonder: Do we feel that being busy is a sign of being productive and being a success or want our children to be involved in everything because we didn’t have this as a child? Regardless of what the reasons are, it’s important to understand that being over-scheduled and too busy without down time has negative impacts on our overall health.
Ask yourself these questions:
• Are you adding one more thing to your ALREADY OVERFLOWING to-do list?
• Do you constantly multi-task until your brain hurts?
• Do you feel overly scheduled and crazy busy?
• Is your child/children going in a million different directions?
If you said, “Yes, but I need to be this busy,” or, “ I can’t stop this crazy train,” or, “I want them to be involved in EVERYTHING,” taking a moment to stop and readjust your to-do list may be just what you need. When we are too busy, overloaded with things we have to do, we start to panic, and we shift into constant multitasking mode. Our bodies view this cycle as stress. This forces our bodies to release the stress hormone Cortisol in an attempt to continue this fight or flight response. This then becomes an unconscious pattern of behavior.
Over time, this leads to mental burnout and emotional exhaustion/breakdown, as well as physical illness. This can also lead to being disconnected from our social and/or family life.
Being too busy also impacts children. Alvin Rosenfeld, author of “The Over-Scheduled Child” warns of the consequences of having little or no down time for children. These consequences can include depression, stress disorders, ADHD, anxiety, and a lack of imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills.
On the contrary, when we are LESS busy and hectic, we allow ourselves down time to regulate our mental and emotional health. We are able to carve out space for ourselves to decompress our nervous system, to become less stressed, and regain a feeling of peace, calm, control and balance in our lives.
Here are a few steps you can take to get yourself “un-busy.” Take a few minutes to review your “to do list.” Ask yourself these questions and then adjust accordingly:
• What can you release, let go of, and stop doing?
• What can you delegate to other people to get help?
• What is NOT truly important to do?
• What on this list IS ABOUT TAKING CARE OF YOU?
• What is urgent or can wait until another time?
Next, make a “STOP DOING LIST.” And then, take a deep breath and release because you have lightened your own heavy load and you have time for yourself.
Here is an example of my STOP DOING LIST:
• Stop checking emails like a crazy person.
• Stop rushing through lunch, phone calls, my LIFE!
• Stop skipping lunch, workout, playing, enjoyment.
• Stop doing projects that I do not enjoy.
• Stop overextending myself and saying YES too much.
• Stop judging myself based on my to-do list!
• Stop thinking EVERYTHING is urgent and important (I’m NOT an emergency neurosurgeon).
Now repeat these steps about your children’s to-do list to help lighten their load and feel less overwhelmed.
My prescription for this addiction to being too busy is simple. STOP doing so much, and put RESTING and BEING more on your to-do list. Simplify your life. Make it a priority for you and your children to be in the moment more, connect, play and even SLEEP!
We can take a little of the energy of “lazy summer” with us as we move into back-to-school mode, for us and our kids. After all, we are human BEINGS, not human DOINGS.
Your health will thank you!
Until next month, keep on thriving!