(Ed. note: This a new column debuting today that will appear on the Times’ Health & Wellness page the third weekend each month. Andrea (Lisco) Tait is a licensed physical therapist and wellness coordinator in the Victor Central school district. The Victor resident owns Thrive Wellness, and is a holistic health and wellness coach for teens and adults. The Lyons native is a mom, a writer empowerment speaker, and loves swimming with dolphins. Contact her at andreatait@gmail.com or on Instagram@andreatait_thrivewellness.)
Being truly healthy, taking care of our health and wellness, and THRIVING is more than just about what we eat and physical activity. It’s about looking at the entirety of ourselves “holistically,” the spirit-mind-body connection. To say that we are THRIVING, and not just SURVIVING, means we are mindful of, and caring for the spiritual, emotional, social, physical and mental parts of us, for an improved quality of life.
To attain an elevated level of health and wellness, or “Thriving,” we tap into and harness the power of positivity and excitement inside of us to make small, yet meaningful changes in our lives — IN SPITE of any challenges or stress we are currently facing. When we are given small and digestible pieces of information, it’s easier and more manageable to implement changes for our health. Therefore, we start to see results, which empowers us to continue to make these small changes toward our health and wellness for an improved quality of life.
Too often — and yes, I have been guilty of this — we just accept mediocre health, ordinary life experiences, or the chronic low level stress we are under as “NORMAL.” This column is about breaking the following stigmas: that you are not in control of your health; life needs to be boring, rational, and mundane; you must be following all the rules even if you feel they aren’t right for you; staying in line and doing what you’re told to do by others about your health is the right thing to do; having adequate health and/or chronic health issues is acceptable; and being in a constant state of stress, overwhelmed, and being busy all the time is what life is all about.
After all, doesn’t that mean we are responsible adults, with have-to’s, shoulds and musts? Words like fun, healthy, fit, exciting, vibrant, thriving, creative, expansive, holistic, imaginative, joyful, peaceful, and extraordinary are for people without responsibilities, or the millennial generation. This column may make you think outside of the box for your health and wellness, and life experience, from a different perspective. The goal is to be presented with and aware of simple concepts and strategies that you can implement into your life to get out of the survival mode and begin to THRIVE.
My mission is to show people the value of having a positive mindset, focusing on gratitude, choosing joy, and caring for your mental, spiritual, emotional and physical health is a necessity for overall wellness. This includes improved job satisfaction, positive personal and professional relationships, and overall quality of life. This is my blueprint for living a THRIVING life and am honored to be sharing this with you.