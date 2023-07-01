GENEVA — The Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing celebrated its 88th graduating class June 22 in the auditorium at Geneva High School.
The class of 10 students is now eligible to take the Licensed Practical Nurse exam. The graduates: Crystal Crawford (Rochester); Alison Dockstader (Bath); Jacqueline Fedchak (North Chili); Lindsay Giovannini (Waterloo); Paulina Motley (Rochester); Jane Knoble (Rochester); Melissa Plantz (Phelps); Melanie Premo (Lyons); Madelynn Same (Geneva); and India Tyler (Geneva).
Kathleen Mills, MS, RN, gave the Director’s Address and presented diplomas to the graduating students. Deanna Mills, MS, RN, Program Coordinator, and Nichole McDermott, MS, RN, CNE presented the graduates with their pins. The class address was delivered by Jacqueline Fedchak.
Deanna Mills presented these special awards:
• Giovannini was recognized with the Fidelia Harmon Memorial Award for highest academic achievement in the nursing program, as well as the Marion S. Whelan Memorial Award that is given to a graduate practical nurse who exemplifies the characteristics of dedication to nursing and self-discipline which were not only a part of Whelan’s life but are exemplified every day in the professionalism and dedication shown by the nurses in the Finger Lakes Health Education Department and throughout the organization.
• Crawford was awarded the MSWSPN Service Award given for outstanding service in medical/surgical nursing.
• Knoble and Same were honored with Alice Bergstresser Memorial Awards given to the graduate practical nurse who exemplifies the characteristics Alice portrayed in her everyday living: determination, dedication and compassion.
• Fedchak received the Advocate Award given to the given to the graduate practical nurse who has shown the qualities most important to healthcare delivery: caring, quality, professionalism and passion.
The ceremony also was streamed on fingerlakes1.com so that family members, friends and others could share the special moment with the graduates.
The Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing, one of only three hospital-based nursing programs in New York, was founded in 1956. Since that time, it has graduated more than 1,800 nurses. It has been ranked as one of the Best Licensed Practical Nursing programs in New York by Nursing Schools Almanac.
To learn more about Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing, visit mswspn.com or call 315-787-4005.