CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Wellness Department is hosting a six-week Gentle Yoga course from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, from Sept. 6 through Oct. 11.
The class will be held on the ground floor of F.F. Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St., in the Thompson Conference Center. Instructor Jennifer Muscato will lead a gentle mind/body workout to improve posture and increase strength and flexibility.
Pre-registration is required. The cost for the six-week session is $60, or $15 per class. Call 585-396-6111 for information and to register and/or pay over the phone.