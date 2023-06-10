GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health honored Brian Gerard, RN, who works in the Intensive Care Unit at Geneva General Hospital, with “The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.”
He was nominated by the family of an ICU patient, who said, “Brian was there for our family member who was on a ventilator. He answered all of our questions and was very patient with us. It felt like he really cared. He took extraordinary care of her and watched over her. He is exceptionally knowledgeable about his job. Brian really deserves an award in our book!”
The DAISY Foundation, a non-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family, recognizes nurses who have had a profound impact on the lives of their patients and patient families. Barnes, 33, died in 1999 from complications related to Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease (DAISY is an acronym for diseases attacking the immune system). The care Patrick received from the nurses at his bedside inspired this award.
If you have received extraordinary care from a nurse, or are a family member of someone who has been treated with great care, nominate her or him by visiting http://www.daisynomination.org/0010g00001dcZE0AAM.