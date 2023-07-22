GENEVA — People who live in rural communities live an average of three years fewer than urban counterparts and have a 40% higher likelihood of developing heart disease and face a 30% increased risk for stroke mortality — a gap that has grown over the past two decades.
Geneva General Hospital is committed to changing that.
For its efforts to optimize stroke care and eliminate rural health care outcome disparities, Geneva General Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Rural Recognition Bronze award.
“We are proud that our team at Geneva General Hospital is being recognized for the important work we do every day to improve the lives of people in our communities who are affected by stroke, giving them the best possible chance of recovery and survival,” said Dr. Matthew Talbott FACEP, MBA, Finger Lakes Health’s Associate Chief Medical Officer, Director of Emergency Medicine and Medical Director, Stroke Center. “As a hospital in a rural community, we deal with characteristics, such as extended interfacility transportation times, and limited staffing resources. We’ve made it a goal to make sure those hurdles do not affect the standard of care our stoke patients receive.
“Rural communities deserve high quality stroke care. I’m proud of our team for their commitment to stroke care excellence and this achievement.”
The award recognizes hospitals for their efforts toward acute stroke care excellence demonstrated by composite score compliance to guideline-directed care for intravenous thrombolytic therapy, timely hospital inter-facility transfer, dysphagia screening, symptom timeline and deficit assessment documentation, emergency medical services communication, brain imaging and stroke expert consultation.