GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital have received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline STEMI Referring Center Gold recognition for their commitment to ensuring science-based treatment for all people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction. STEMI is known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.
This is the second consecutive year that Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital has received the honor.
Each year, about 285,000 people in the U.S. experience this type of heart attack, caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery. Nearly 40% of people who go to the emergency room with acute coronary syndrome are diagnosed with a STEMI. Like all heart attacks, this requires timely treatment to restore blood flow as quickly as possible.
Mission: Lifeline is a national, community-based initiative improving systems of care for patients with STEMI, non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), stroke, and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The program focuses on streamlining processes to speed the delivery of proper treatment for time sensitive, neuro-cardiovascular disease states.
Recognition as a Mission: Lifeline Referring Center is designed to showcase hospitals of every size on the front lines of care that do not have 24/7 cardiac catheterization lab availability but work in collaboration with emergency medical services to ensure patients receive guideline-directed STEMI and NSTEMI care.
“Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital have an unwavering obligation to improve cardiac care in our region so that our patients have the best possible chance of survival, and the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps us achieve that goal,” said Dr. Matthew Talbott M.D., FACEP, MBA, Finger Lakes Health’s Associate Chief Medical Officer, Director of Emergency Medicine and Medical Director, Chest Pain Center. “I am very proud of our teams at Geneva General and Soldiers & Sailors for earning this well-deserved recognition and providing our communities with the gold standard care that they deserve. This is the second year in a row that Soldiers & Sailors has received Gold recognition; this is a true testament to commitment and promise of our staff to delivery high quality care for our patients.”