I am writing this on day 180 of API (CP Rochester, Happiness House and Rochester Rehabilitation) working to support the individuals we serve, their families, and our staff during a worldwide pandemic. Helping to slow the spread of the devastating COVID-19 has been our highest priority. Looking back six months, it’s clear that moving forward our agencies are more prepared and stronger than ever before.
In March, API drafted a Pandemic Preparedness Plan. By mid-March we had experienced the following:
• Preschool Education and Day Programs were required to close.
• Day Program staff were deployed to provide services in the residences.
• CP Rochester’s Family Dental Center closed except for emergency dental services provided by the Dentist.
• In-person Early Intervention services were abruptly halted.
Within that same week of program closures, API participated in calls with CP of NYS organizations, many of them downstate. News regarding individuals and their workforce was shocking and grim. Many individuals and staff were very ill, and some were dying. Staff were afraid to go to work. We kept hearing that it was not a matter of “if,” but “when” it would spread to upstate. Currently, in NYS over 3,000 individuals with disabilities have become ill with COVID-19 and 474 have died.
API agencies immediately developed an organizational plan to help slow the spread of this deadly virus. Of paramount importance was our need to ensure the safety, welfare, and happiness of the individuals we serve in our residences while maintaining a healthy, courageous and dedicated workforce.
Our Pandemic Preparedness Plan was designed to serve as a roadmap in maneuvering ever-changing operational dynamics. All our worksites were deemed essential and remained open. Over 500 staff began to work remotely, with 160 employees on the frontlines and 50 in administration, some rotating in and out of our worksites. Over 100 staff worked in residential programs and nearly 60 were janitorial service workers cleaning worksites such as the Federal building and the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority. Most of Rochester Rehabilitation’s employment and manufacturing staff continued working on-site at University Avenue on essential contracts.
Health-related prescreening activities were implemented immediately and at many program sites before they were required. This included face masks, social distancing and taking temperatures. Although we had always followed Universal Precautions as a matter of daily practice, COVID-19 related health care monitoring is much more stringent.
As programs closed, our doctors, therapists, advisors, teachers and assistants were providing over 1,500 children and adults with occupational, physical and speech therapies, behavioral health counseling, psychiatry, preschool education, and traumatic brain injury day program services via telehealth and virtual learning. They did not miss a beat.
By late March a no visitor policy mandated by the NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) quickly went into effect for all program sites including residential. Individuals were no longer allowed to have family members visit them and they could not go out or home with loved ones. Shortly thereafter, OPWDD mandated that individuals residing in certified residences not leave their homes for any reason other than emergency care. This mandate lasted 15 weeks.
Gov. Cuomo and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reiterated daily the devastation occurring across NYS and the United States. It was all about contact tracing, numbers and flattening the curve. We were all responsible to do our part.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was limited or could not be easily obtained as certain types of PPE had not previously been required for daily clinic and residential use. We shifted into high gear, along with 23 other statewide affiliates ordering large quantities of face masks, gowns, and face shields. Hand sanitizer was nowhere to be found but thanks to a Wegmans donation we had enough on hand to see us through the first few weeks. API solicited and received several donations of cloth face masks and face shields from Rochester Area Community Foundation and United Way, Diamond Packaging, Rochester & Seneca County Chambers of Commerce, Monroe County, BonaDent and the B. Thomas Golisano Foundation. We stockpiled about a months’ worth of supplies which still seemed like it was not enough; especially if CP Rochester, Happiness House and Rochester Rehabilitation had individuals or staff who had symptoms, been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19.
In April and May some individuals and staff presented with symptoms and needed to be tested. This forced residences to quarantine. PPE requirements were ever-changing, the number of screenings increased. Quarantine was activated at all residences at least once. All individuals have remained healthy.
During these unprecedented times, API successfully advocated for funding from various regulators and the government to pay our employees, move through the pandemic and come out on the other side as sustainable organizations. The government has not reimbursed us for PPE or provided any hazard pay for frontline staff.
The Leadership team was visible, strong and agile and met in person/virtually several times a week to update our Pandemic Preparedness Plan, revising/developing policies and procedures needed to navigate this challenging time.
Virtual calls were held with staff, residents, and family members including virtual learning sessions with individuals served in Day Program. Communications were sent to staff, families, and individuals served and posted on CP Rochester, Happiness House and Rochester Rehabilitation websites. Thank you letters to staff were printed in the RBJ, Democrat & Chronicle and the Finger Lakes Times. A Bright Spot aired on Channel 13 thanking our Heroes. Our virtual autism awareness walk and golf tournament were huge successes. Facebook shares included photos of individuals participating in fun and motivating activities within their homes and neighborhoods.
Virtual staff recognition events occurred in May and June for CP Rochester and Happiness House honoring the hard work and dedication of our workforce and those celebrating years of service milestones.
The Acts of Kindness Program was initiated to thank our frontline workers for their dedication and heroism. Meals, desserts and gift cards were donated by Board members, staff, and volunteers and delivered regularly to individuals and employees in the residential programs. Phone cards were provided to individuals in Rochester Rehabilitation’s Mental Health Clinic/Venture PROS programs for access to telehealth services.
Happiness House’s Geneva Food Pantry helped to feed many children and their families in the Finger Lakes region.
We also continue to look to the future as Happiness House and CP Rochester are building 37 new affordable housing units that have continued as essential business projects throughout the pandemic. We will be ready to welcome new tenants in late Fall.
New challenges include reopening plans for Day Care and Preschool programs as well as face to face service provision in Clinics, including purchasing equipment such as air purifiers and plexiglass dividers to ensure safe learning and work environments.
In July, as the world began to open up, API reopening plans included:
• Day Care Centers
• Preschools in the Finger Lakes area and Golisano Autism Center implementing a hybrid model combined with distance learning
• DriveOn services in driver education and training
• CP Rochester’s Family Dental Center
• Day Programs
Life has changed for us all. Teleconference and virtual activities will continue to be a part of our lives but we will be better prepared to manage these dynamics in the future. Our agencies are successful, will survive and be sustainable as we move through the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
Our heart and prayers go out to all who are suffering from or impacted by COVID-19. In light of the continued dedication and perseverance of our Board of Directors, workforce and volunteers, we look forward to brighter and healthier days for us all.