There’s nothing like the moment you learn you’re pregnant. It can be thrilling, joyful, and overwhelming. And, from that moment on, everyone could use some support on the journey they chose.
If you choose to move forward with the pregnancy, one type of support person is a doula. Like midwives, doulas have been around for centuries. Both doulas and midwives help expectant mothers prepare to give birth. But these two providers are very different in most ways, and that can be confusing.
First, a midwife is medically trained to provide care during pregnancy and after delivery. While training levels differ, there are two main types of midwives in the U.S.: Certified Nurse Midwives and Certified Direct-Entry Midwives. CNMs are registered nurses, also, who have a master’s degree in their field. They can do many of the same things as doctors from performing annual wellness and gynecological exams to prenatal care to prescribing medications and stitching tears associated with giving birth.
Here’s a closer look at two types of doulas — and what makes them special.
The birth doula
This type of doula provides emotional support and helps you prepare to give birth by teaching you ways to cope with labor which include breathing techniques and body positions.
As you go through pregnancy, there are many different phases, questions, and needs that come up. An obstetrician might meet with you four or five times before you give birth — but a doula might interact with you dozens of times. They’re known for being highly accessible and providing constant support. A birth doula can also serve as a confidant and an advocate as you go through the process leading up to delivery.
While birth doulas may continue to serve new moms after delivery, there are also postpartum doulas who specialize in the next phase of the journey.
Postpartum doula
This type of doula helps new moms recover after they give birth, from helping take care of their newborn to helping them access any resources they might need.
For instance, they’re there to help ensure your baby latches on when it’s time to breastfeed. At Finger Lakes Community Health, we have Certified Lactation Consultants that can help with breastfeeding, also. Doulas can also help you make sure your baby’s immunizations are on schedule. And, as with birth doulas, these providers are available nearly 24/7 by phone, sometimes taking calls from new moms late into the night as concerns arise.
Some doulas are certified
Some doulas may have formal certification through an organization like the International Childbirth Education Association. In fact, FLCH is now training those interested in becoming a doula.
Advantages for the underserved
Doulas can be particularly valuable for Black and Brown moms-to-be, given that these communities are disproportionately underserved by the American healthcare system. Sadly, Black and Brown mothers face significantly higher mortality rates related to pregnancy and childbirth. Doulas provide vital support and advocacy that makes a difference. In fact, there’s an effort underway to expand access to doulas through the Black Doula Initiative.
Choosing your pregnancy support
While midwives have more advanced medical training, doulas provide all kinds of supplemental support that expectant mothers might not have otherwise, before and after delivery. You can actually have both a midwife and a doula if you choose.
If you’re pregnant and looking for support, talk to us.
As soon as you get a positive pregnancy test, you can start to prepare. Whether you hire a doula or not, we offer all kinds of other support for moms-to-be. We’ll walk you through the right questions and connect you to the services you need. Our team can help you apply for WIC benefits and help you find transportation for appointments. We even have breastfeeding experts who can help you get ready to nurse your baby.
Need an interpreter? We have them too. And, with a community health worker at each of our offices, answers are always just a phone call away.
Contact our Reproductive Health team at www.localcommunityhealth.com/family-planning.