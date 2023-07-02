Ah, summer is finally here. The sun is shining, and the weather is warming up. There are pool parties to attend, picnics with family, and, most importantly, SCHOOL IS OUT!
As a mother of two, I look forward to this time of year as much as my children do. It is also a good time to brush up on summer safety tips and routine healthcare maintenance.
Water safety
Did you know that drowning is one of the leading causes of death in children? It is estimated that some 350 children younger than 5 will die this year due to drowning in pools nationwide.
Here are tips on how to prevent this:
• Swimming lessons: Sign your child up for swimming lessons. They will learn water safety, and swimming strokes and get some great exercise in the process.
• Supervise swimmers: It only takes seconds to drown. Make sure a responsible adult is dedicated to watching the children while they swim.
• Pool safety: Ensure your pool is secure. Fences, gates, and fold-up ladders help prevent children from gaining unsupervised access to the pool.
• Life jackets: Be sure that your child’s life vest fits appropriately. If you are boating, children should have them on. New York State law mandates the wearing of life jackets for all children younger than 12.
Sun protection
Sun damage is real, and it happens very rapidly. Repeated sunburn can lead to long-term damage to the skin and even skin cancer. Prevention is your best ally against the sun’s rays.
Some tips:
• The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends using broad-spectrum SPF 15-30 for most skin types.
• Consider wearing appropriate clothing or hats to help further block the sun’s rays. Clothing manufactured with a high UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) rating offers the best protection.
• Try to limit sun exposure during the hottest part of the day, usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Avoid heat exhaustion
Some people tolerate the heat better than others, and children are even more susceptible to hotter temperatures.
Here are some tips to keep everyone safe:
• Do not leave your child in the car, and always check the back seat. Statistics show that approximately 40 children will die this year from heat stroke after being left unattended in the car.
• Warning signs of heat stroke include dizziness, muscle cramping, weakness, fatigue, confusion, heart palpitations, and nausea.
• Heat stroke and heat exhaustion can be prevented. Choose appropriate clothing for the temperature outside, drink plenty of water (and bring it with you), and monitor your child closely for any of the above symptoms.
If you notice any symptoms, relocate your child to a cooler place. Make sure they are well hydrated and monitor them closely. If their condition does not improve, you should seek medical attention.
Summer is catch-up time on your health
While you are out enjoying the weather, keep in mind that summer is also a great time to catch up on preventative medicine for children, especially since they will not have to miss school.
Get your child’s physical now. The AAP suggests that all children 4-21 years old should have a physical once a year. What better time than summer to get this off your list? Physicals are often required for extracurricular activities such as summer camp, sports, and, most importantly, school. Their providers will perform a physical exam, update immunizations per CDC recommendations, and advise on other preventative medicine including weight and exercise counseling. It is also an opportunity for you and your child to discuss any concerns you may have about your child’s health.
But wait, let us not forget about dental hygiene. Children should have a dental visit every six months. These visits are important for reducing plaque and preventing gum disease or tooth decay. Encouraging your children to brush their teeth twice a day and floss once a day to keep their teeth healthy. Make an appointment today. With the shortage of dentists and dental hygienists, you may have to wait for that dental cleaning.
Remember, summer should be a time for your child to grow, explore and learn new things. As parents and guardians, it is our responsibility to encourage this and create a safe environment.
At Finger Lakes Community Health, we are here to help make it easy to get the healthcare you and your family needs. We recently opened the Penn Yan School-Based Health Center, which offers medical, dental, and behavioral health services to Penn Yan students who are enrolled in this program. Find out more at https://www.localcommunityhealth.com/schoolcenter/.