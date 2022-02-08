DUNDEE — Terrie Sautter read some good suggestions about giving recently in the “Hints from Heloise” column that appears daily in the Finger Lakes Times.
However, the local woman thought she could do one better.
Apparently, so did Heloise.
Sautter’s sage advice about donating primarily to local organizations appears in today’s nationally syndicated “Hints from Heloise” column on page 3B.
“That was fast,” Sautter said on Monday morning, when told that her letter had been chosen by Heloise for publication. “I just sent it in a few weeks ago.”
The letter was in response to an inquiry about how to know that charitable donations are used in the best way. Sautter’s advice, which Heloise endorsed: Give locally of your dollars and your time.
Sautter should know. She was off to a meeting Monday to help organize a new group called Dundee Fresh, which she hopes will become a local food cooperative that will help residents and growers after the loss of the village’s supermarket a few years ago.
Sautter owned a natural food store Penn Yan for 15 years, so she’d like to offer some advice on how to set up the enterprise.
She has served on the board of directors of the Finger Lakes Boating Museum, always donates to Coats to Kids and various other local organizations, and is the chair of the Watkins Glen Festival’s Glenora Run event, a car show.
Her heart is in cars, she said. She was one of the founding members of the Penn Yan Car Show and organizes the annual Dundee Show and Go.
Sautter’s concern is that when donations go to large organizations, not enough of the money finds its way to the grassroots.
“Most of it goes to administration, not directly to the cause,” she said.
“I much prefer making my donations directly to local organizations and projects,” she wrote to Heloise. “Do research early in the year to plan year-end giving that will benefit your community.”
She also suggested, outside of the Heloise column, that local hospital foundations are “a great place to donate locally too. Usually the foundation funds large projects or equipment purchases that are not included in regular budgeting.”
Heloise thanked her for her comments and reiterated that donating locally always has the best impact.