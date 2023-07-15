GENEVA — Gregory Hoffman-Fragale, DNP, RN, CCRN,GERO-BC, MHA, NEA-BC, CENP, LNHA, was named Associate Chief Nursing Officer for Finger Lakes Health.
His appointment was effective June 5.
Hoffman-Fragale is dual board-certified as an Advanced Nurse Executive and Gerontological Nursing by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
He earned his Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Old Dominion University and his Masters of Healthcare Administration from St. Joseph’s College of Maine. He completed both his Bachelor of Science and Associates in Applied Science degrees in Nursing from Excelsior University.
“Greg brings more than 30 years of nursing leadership experience,” said Chief Nursing Officer Ardelle Bigos, MSN, RN, CMSRN, NE-BC. “He will play a vital role in advancing our goals towards integration and optimization of patient care.”
Most recently, he served as the Director of Nursing Operations for Imaging Sciences at University of Rochester Medical Center, where he made significant improvements in leadership development, patient satisfaction, and nurse sensitive clinical outcomes.
As a Registered Nurse, he worked at Community General Hospital in Syracuse, and held his first directorship at Auburn Memorial Hospital, before heading to the New York City metropolitan area, where he held various administrative nursing roles in acute care, critical care, and post-acute nursing for 12 years.
He is a member of Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences Board of Directors.