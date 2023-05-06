AUBURN — Auburn Community Hospital has appointed Dr. Ronald Kirshner chair and medical director of the new Auburn Heart Institute.
Kirshner’s appointment coincides with a multi‐million investment the hospital is making to expand its cardiovascular services to meet the needs of patients in the region.
Kirshner is a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon who comes from the Rochester Regional Health Sands‐Constellation Heart Institute, where he served as the chief of Cardiac Services and Cardiothoracic (heart) Surgery for 30-plus years.
The Temple University Medical School graduate completed his internship and residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and has completed fellowships in Vascular Surgery and Cardiothoracic Surgery there. He has been practicing as a cardiothoracic surgeon at Rochester General Hospital since 1985.
Kirshner is board-certified in cardiac and thoracic surgery.
His clinical interests and expertise include creating systems to drive healthcare efficiency and quality.
“I am excited about the opportunity to develop a world‐class heart institute in close collaboration with my colleagues and this community,” Kirshner said in a news release. “Our goal is to make the Auburn Heart Institute a healthcare destination for cardiac care in Upstate New York. I am committed to recruiting world-class cardiologists and other cardiac professionals to join our multidisciplinary team.”
Initially, the Auburn Heart Institute office will be in a newly renovated wing on the third floor of Auburn Community Hospital at 17 Lansing St.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 315‐567‐0540.