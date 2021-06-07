LYONS — From her days as a teacher at Newark Developmental Center, the Special Olympics have been near and dear to Essie Barnes’ heart.
So was quilting. She and her friend, Jeanette Lake, who took care of Barnes before she passed away in February at the age of 95, spent hours sewing.
Some of the fruits of that labor — 31 completed quilts — will be sold June 11-12 at the Lyons United Methodist Church, 93 William St. The sale will be from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. each day. All proceeds will be donated to the Special Olympics.
For more than 30 years Barnes took children from Wayne County all over the country and abroad to celebrate each other through competition and sportsmanship. She did countless fundraisers and participated in other events with Special Olympics.
Lake said she found the quilts while going through Barnes’ home after she died. The best way to continue Barnes’ legacy and honor her memory was to sell them with the organization in mind.
“If you knew Essie, you new there was not an inch of her house that wasn’t covered with something,” said Lake, who noted that Barnes quilted with several different groups, including the long-standing one at the Upper Lutheran Church. “She had a lot of fabric and we were divvying it up and she said, ‘This one gets this, and that one gets that, and I’m going to keep this one, because I just might still do something with it.’”
Barnes, although in her mid-90s, fully expected to recover from her brief illness and go back to quilting with Lake, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
The number and diversity of the quilts that Lake found in the house was surprising. Each one was different, with different patterns and fabrics; one is made entirely of corduroy and another from velour and there are pop-corn-patterned ones (made with gathered circles of fabric sewn together).
“I think she would like the idea that the quilts will go on to benefit Special Olympics,” Lake said.
Casey Vattimo, vice president for external relations for Special Olympics in New York, said the organization hopes to have a staff person or a volunteer at the sale. In any case, there will be literature provided for people wanting to know more, and how they can help.
“It’s an amazing life lived,” she said about Barnes. “To be 95, and to contributing to Special Olympics all those years. It shows what one person can do.”
More information about the sale is on the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LyonsUMC/?__tn__=-UCF
Special Olympics has also set up a link (https://bit.ly/3wXfnNo) for additional donations in Barnes’ memory.