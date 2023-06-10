GENEVA — Dr. Mark Mancuso has joined the medical staff of Geneva General Hospital, specializing in the field of Anesthesiology.
Dr. Mancuso is a diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology. He completed his internship in Internal Medicine at University at Buffalo, Millard Fillmore Hospital, and his residency in Anesthesiology at the University of Rochester, Strong Memorial Hospital. He earned his medical degree from the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.
With 28-plus years of experience practicing in the Rochester area, his professional affiliations include the Monroe County Medical Society and the Medical Society of the State of New York.
Dr. Mancuso lives in Pittsford with his wife, Agnes, and daughter, Charlotte.