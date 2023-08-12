GENEVA — Jill McCulloch was promoted to director of Performance Improvement recently at Finger Lakes Health.
In her new role, she is responsible for the direction, coordination and oversight of the health system’s quality, performance improvement, infection prevention, and patient safety programs and initiatives. She also collaborates with managers and staff to ensure Joint Commission survey readiness and related regulatory/accreditation compliance.
McCulloch earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Keuka College. She is a graduate of Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences, as well as the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing, both on the campus of Geneva General Hospital.
McCulloch has almost 30 years’ experience at Finger Lakes Health. She began her career at FLH in 1994 as a CNA at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo. She then became an LPN, followed by becoming an RN serving as a Charge Nurse. She was the Nurse Manager for both the Acute Rehabilitation Unit and 3West at Geneva General Hospital.
Her tenure in the Performance Improvement department started when she became Coordinator of Event Reporting and Nursing Quality. Most recently she was Performance Improvement Manager.
In 2021, she was named Employee of the Quarter for acute care at Finger Lakes Health as well as being recognized for the CHART Institute Patient Safety Hall of Fame.