NEWARK — Newark-Wayne Community Hospital recently hosted a Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region ice cream social to raise awareness about colorectal cancer and different methods of screening and prevention.
Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in men and women in the United States, and may be preventable through screening.
At the event, guests were given the opportunity to take part in a human ribbon challenge, working and standing together to create the shape of an awareness ribbon.
Vanilla ice cream with blueberry topping was available for attendees to enjoy. Blue is the color of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
In addition, attendees had the chance to speak one-on-one with healthcare providers and CSP-FLR staff and learn more about the different screenings and services provided. CSP-FLR provides screenings and diagnostic testing for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer at no cost to eligible men and women who are uninsured.
The Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region joins others across the state to support the 80% in Every Community initiative, which aims to substantially reduce colorectal cancer as a major public health problem by increasing the screening rate for colorectal cancer to 80 percent.
Screening is recommended for all men and women ages 50 to 75 years. Individuals with a personal or family history of colon polyps, colorectal cancer, or a personal history of inflammatory bowel disease, are at higher risk for developing colorectal cancer and should talk to their doctors about when to begin screening and how often they should be tested.
The Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region is managed and facilitated by the Center for Community Health & Prevention of the University of Rochester Medical Center (https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/community-health.aspx).
For more information, 1-877-803-8070.