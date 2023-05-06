SHORTSVILLE — Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Heather Williams joined UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Shortsville Family Practice recently.
A Finger Lakes native who currently resides in Farmington, Williams has an extensive background in acute and outpatient care following nearly three decades as a registered nurse. The past 10 years of her career have been with F.F. Thompson Hospital’s Cardiac Rehabilitation and Pulmonary Disease Management Program.
Williams is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She obtained her master’s from Keuka College, her bachelor’s from Roberts Wesleyan University, and her associate from Finger Lakes Community College.
At Shortsville Family Practice, an affiliate of F.F. Thompson Hospital, Williams joins Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Katherine Exter and Dr. Bobby Khan.
For more information on this practice and Thompson's other primary care locations, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/PrimaryCare.