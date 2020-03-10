COVID-19, more widely known as coronavirus, is dominating the 24-hour news cycle right now.
More people are being diagnosed by the day, and the death toll is rising around the globe. Worldwide markets, including our own New York Stock Exchange, are feeling the effects. Italy has ordered all of its citizens to stay home, or seek permission if they wish to travel.
While COVID-19 has yet to make a significant impact here, Ontario County Public Health has scheduled two community forums on the matter.
Both sessions are scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Thursday. One is in the Geneva High/Middle School auditorium at the district’s Carter Road complex, while the other is slated for the Canandaigua Academy Middle School auditorium at 215 Granger St.
The “Prepared NOT Scared” presentations will provide an overview of what is known about coronavirus, its symptoms, diagnosing it, and home treatment. Strategies for non-pharmaceutical prevention such as proper hand washing will be addressed.
The presentation will happen during the first half-hour of the forum, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Anyone with a fever, cough, or suffering from shortness of breath is asked to not attend.
The forums will be canceled if a case of COVID-19 is diagnosed in Ontario County prior to Thursday.
For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York State Department of Health, or Ontario County Public Health websites.