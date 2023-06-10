PENN YAN — Finger Lakes Community Health and the Penn Yan school district have teamed up to create a School-based Health Center for students attend Penn Yan Schools.
The Center, in Penn Yan Elementary School at 3 School Drive, will offer medical, dental, and behavioral health services by providers and staff from Penn Yan Community Health, a health center site of Finger Lakes Community Health. Some services will be available at Penn Yan Middle School (dental, behavioral health) and Penn Yan Academy (dental, behavioral health).
“We understand that families have a hard time getting away from work. It’s our goal to make it easier for students to get the health services they need,” Superintendent of Schools Howard Dennis said. “The Penn Yan School-based Health Center will accomplish that while still working collaboratively with the school nurses.”
The intent is for the school-based health center to act as a resource center for wellness and prevention for children.
“It’s been shown that, for students, School-based Health Centers improve classroom performance, result in fewer absences, lead to less risky behavior, and are more likely to help them transition to adulthood,” said Mary Zelazny, CEO, Finger Lakes Community Health. “It’s really a significant resource for students and their families.”An enrollment form must be completed for each child that would like to receive health services through the school-based health center. Students may use the school-based health center services and still keep their family doctor.
Enroll electronically at www.LocalCommunityHealth.com/schoolcenter.
FLCH and the school district are hosting an open house from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome to meet the Center’s providers and staff, and to see the new space.