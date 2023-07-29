GENEVA — Dr. Timothy Park has joined the medical staff of Geneva General Hospital as a hospitalist.
Park earned his medical degree at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, Nassau County. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, Nassau County, and an internship in general surgery at New York Presbyterian/Queens in Flushing.
He is a member of the American Medical Association, Society of Hospital Medicine, American College of Physicians, and American Osteopathic Association.