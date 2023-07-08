CANANDAIGUA – Registered nurse Samantha Peters of floor 3 East at F.F. Thompson Hospital is the latest recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses from UR Medicine Thompson Health.
Peters, of Prattsburgh, Steuben County, was surprised with her award at work June 30. She was nominated by a Fairport woman who spent three weeks at Thompson earlier this year and called Peters “a true gem.”
“She treats me like I’m her mother. She has such a tenderness and is very humble,” the woman wrote, adding, “I feel her gentle spirit has made such a difference in my wellness.”
The patient and her husband were on hand to see Peters receive her award from hospital administrators and nursing leaders.
Peters was presented with a certificate, a pin, and a hand-carved sculpture called A Healer’s Touch. As a DAISY recipient, she is also eligible for scholarships, discounts on certifications, and medical mission grants from The DAISY Foundation. She is the fourth recipient of Thompson’s quarterly DAISY award, which is part of a nationwide nurse recognition program.
To nominate a nurse to be the next DAISY recipient, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/DAISY.