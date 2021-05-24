PENN YAN — Yates County Public Health is urging people to take steps to prevent tick bits and Lyme disease now, as ticks already are active.
The number of cases of Lyme disease in Western New York continues to increase. In 2020, there were almost 20 new cases of Lyme disease reported in Yates County.
The best ways to prevent Lyme disease is to reduce tick habitat around your home and take steps to prevent tick bites. If you spend a significant amount of time doing outdoor activities, or have pets that spend time outdoors, you are most at risk.
To prevent tick bites:
• Use insect repellent on skin and clothing when outdoors.
• Walk on cleared trails and avoid tall grass, brush, and leaf litter.
• Wear light colored clothes to make it easier to spot ticks crawling on you.
• Do not sit on the ground, stone walls, or near a woodpile — these are ideal tick habitats.
• Make a habit of checking your pets, children, and yourself for ticks after spending time outdoors. Shower and change clothes soon after coming in from outdoors.
If you find a tick on yourself or your child, follow these steps to remove it:
1) Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as you can.
2) Pull steadily upward to remove the tick. Do not twist or jerk the tick. If the tick’s mouth detaches from the tick’s body and you cannot remove it easily, leave it alone and let the skin heal.
3) After you remove the tick, clean your hands and the bite area with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.
4) Dispose of the tick by putting it in rubbing alcohol, putting it in a sealed container, wrapping it tightly in tape, or flushing it down the toilet.
5) Mark the date you noticed the tick on your calendar, so that you can report the tick exposure to your healthcare provider if you become sick.
Symptoms of Lyme disease include fatigue, headache, fever, joint or muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, and a target shaped rash. Contact your provider if you develop a rash or fever within 30 days of a tick bite. Seek medical attention for a circular rash, accompanied by fever, body aches, headache, and fatigue, even if you did not notice a tick bite.
If you have further questions about ticks or Lyme disease, please contact Yates County Public Health at (315) 536-5160 or refer to our website at www.yatescountypublichealth.org.