CLIFTON SPRINGS — Rochester Regional Health officials and employees, along with donors and community members, cut the ribbon Wednesday on the new Rob and Pamela Sands Emergency Department at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.
The multimillion-dollar project brings expanded medical and behavioral health services to the Finger Lakes region, allowing community members to get the care they need closer to home. It will open to patients Sept. 6.
The new Emergency Department will be more than double the size of the current space, adding more beds and triage areas, helping providers support a larger volume of patients seeking emergency care while giving those patients and their loved ones more space and comfort. It integrates advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies, and includes the latest in everything from lighting to security monitoring.
The construction effort also includes the expansion of the space for the hospital’s Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program.
“I am thankful to the many individuals who have helped in the creation of the Rob and Pamela Sands Emergency Department,” said Dan Ireland, RRH President and Chief Operating Officer of Finger Lakes Rural Hospitals. “This Emergency Department provides an enhanced level of service and investment to a community which has faithfully supported our hospital team members for many years. As our volume continues to grow at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, we’re grateful to be able to provide them with this cutting edge space and the high quality care they deserve.”
The $3.8 million project began in January 2021. It is an additional investment to the $32 million Lisk Morris Comprehensive Care Center at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic. That “medical village” as it was first known, includes one of the most technologically advanced operating suites in upstate New York, the Sands-Constellation Heart Institute, a new patient access center, imaging, and primary care, dentistry and respiratory therapy services.
Highlights of the new Emergency Department include:
• Total renovated space that more than doubles in size.
• Eight, larger acute patient rooms.
• Additional psychiatric beds with more observation space.
• Advanced trauma care technology.
• Enhanced security monitoring from all work stations and upgraded camera coverage.
• Enhanced lighting in all rooms.
• New medication dispensing station.
• Enhanced decontamination room.
The project was funded by Rob and Pamela Sands, a matching challenge from the Lisk Morris Foundation, and the Clifton Springs community.