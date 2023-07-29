AUBURN — Dr. Doria Scortichini, a cardiology specialist in Geneva with more than 40 years’ experience in cardiovascular diseases, has joined the Auburn Heart Institute, which is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.
She graduated from Albany Medical College of Union University and completed her residency and cardiology fellowship at Bronx Municipal Hospital and Albert Einstein College of Medicine Hospital, followed by a fellowship in interventional cardiology at the Montreal Heart Institute. Dr. Scortichini is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Diseases.
She will continue to provide the high-level cardiac care as part of the Auburn Heart Institute, which is not far from her current practice. She is accepting new patients.
“We are thrilled to have someone of Dr. Scortichini’s experience join the Auburn Heart Institute and Auburn Community Hospital,” stated Dr. Ronald Kirshner, Chair & Medical Director of the Auburn Heart Institute. “Dr. Scortichini is recognized by her patients and colleagues throughout the Finger Lakes region as a very respected heart specialist who has been diagnosing, preventing, and treating heart disease in our region for years and will be a tremendous asset as we build the Auburn Heart Institute, and care for patients throughout the Finger Lakes region.”
“I am excited to join the team at the Auburn Heart Institute, and to be part of Auburn Hospital and this community,” Dr. Scortichini said. “Dr. Kirshner and Scott Berlucchi are building a first-class comprehensive cardiology center, and I look forward to being part of this patient centered endeavor. The Heart Institute is committed to bringing in a very talented multidisciplinary team. These physicians are currently treating patients as we simultaneously begin building the new Heart Institute. I am impressed with the investments Auburn Community Hospital’s leadership has made in new technology and talent to care for all the patients in our region.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Scortichini, call 315-567-0540.