SENECA FALLS — The First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls has received a $10,000 grant from the Presbyterian Church USA that will be used to improve mental health in Seneca County.
Suicide was the fifth-leading cause of death in 2017 in Seneca County and in 2020 it jumped to the fourth position. Additionally, Seneca County ranks 48th out of 62 counties for health outcomes within New York state. The health factors taken into consideration for these ratings were health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment.
“These funds will go to train coaches in mental health, first aid and trauma for students in 6-12th grade,” said Pastor Leah Ntuala of the First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls. “Coaches have a large impact in the community that are consistent. They have close relationships with students and their families. In providing training for coaches, it will help them learn how to support and advocate for families in crises and make appropriate treatment referrals. Coaches will learn how to: Assess for risk of suicide or harm; listen non-judgmentally; give reassurance and information; encourage appropriate professional help and care, as well as, encourage self-help and support strategies. Coaches will also be trained in universal trauma care enabling them to recognize trauma and how to teach resilience.”
The hope is that by training more people to be aware of warning signs and seeking early intervention, there will be more advocacy for the people within the community.
“By building this foundation and network, we will lower the stigma related to mental health. It will allow people to speak about mental health not with shame, but with the same way they would speak about their physical or spiritual health,” Ntuala added.
The intended audience would be the entire county. There are about 1,120 students in Seneca County with approximately 395 participating in sports. The potential impact of the trainings could be a tremendous benefit to Seneca County.