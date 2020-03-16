Officials and Seneca and Wayne counties have followed those in Ontario and Yates in declaring states of emergency over the coronavirus.
In Seneca County, Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen made the declaration at 10 a.m. Sunday after consulting with the directors of public health and emergency management and the superintendents of the county’s four school districts.
Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller made a similar declaration, effective at 3 p.m. Sunday.
It means that all four local counties in the Finger Lakes Times’ readership area are under states of emergency.
COVID-19 has been declared a worldwide pandemic by the World Health Organization. It is an infection associated with fever and signs and symptoms of pneumonia or other respiratory illness and appears to be transmitted from person to person predominantly through droplet transmission
Seneca County
As of Sunday evening, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Seneca County, but Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart said the measure was being taken to protect vulnerable populations and to encourage social distancing.
South Seneca and Seneca Falls students and staff will report to school Monday and Tuesday, with school closures starting Wednesday and continuing through April 13. In the Waterloo and Romulus school districts, only staff are to report Monday. Students and staff will both report Tuesday, with the same closure dates going into effect.
An executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo has relieved state school districts of their 180-day requirement.
School districts notified their parents and guardians Sunday morning through automated calls and website messages. Additional notifications with more details will continue over the next few days.
In South Seneca, the district message noted:
• No extended day program Monday or Tuesday.
• All regular after-school activities (including sports practices) are canceled.
• School buildings are closed to outside groups.
• The musical “The Addams Family” will hopefully be performed later this spring.
Meanwhile, in Seneca Falls:
• No K-5 parent-teacher conference will be held this week.
• Information about receiving breakfast and lunch will be forth coming.
• Spring athletic teams can practice Monday and Tuesday but starting Wednesday no practices or use of school district facilities by any coach, team or student athletes.
And, in Waterloo:
• A survey on breakfast/lunch interest is on the school website; parents are encouraged to fill it out.
Wayne County
County Administrator Rick House said that Miller has directed all departments and agencies in Wayne County to take “appropriate steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.”
“If spread in the population (it) could have significant public health consequences,” he said.
He noted that travel-related cases and community contact transmission of COVID-19 have been documented throughout the state and, that on March 7, Gov. Cuomo declared a disaster emergency in the state.
“Although there are no confirmed cases within Wayne County to date, this situation is rapidly evolving, and the threat of this virus is imminent to the citizens and visitors of Wayne County,” House said. “It is necessary that Wayne County be proactive and fully prepared to deal with its effects.”
The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days or until rescinded by a subsequent order.
“This state of emergency does not in any way impact travel, and county operations will continue unchanged unless otherwise advised,” he said.
As for schools in the county, Public Health Director Diane Devlin put out a notice on Sunday saying, “During this State of Emergency, and based on decisions of surrounding counties and neighboring districts, it is the Direction of the Wayne County Public Health Department that the Wayne County School Districts begin closures. The closure of school will continue the recommended social-distancing efforts that have a direct impact on the prevention and slowing of transmission of COVID-19.”