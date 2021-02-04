• 11,500 ER visits/year are a result of snow shoveling.
• Snow shoveling may increase your risk of a heart attack.
• Upstate NY is home to some of the heaviest snowfall in the country.
After our last snowstorm, I received a “Dear Doc” email from a friend who said his stubborn father, who has a history of heart disease, was insistent on shoveling his driveway. My friend said he managed to convince him to let the grandkids do it, but he asked if I could tell him if it is safe for someone with heart disease to shovel snow.
This column comes after the heavy snow event we had Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but there may be others ahead this winter, so I think it is still very timely. So here is my answer to him:
Those beautiful six-sided snowflakes that are made up of 180 billion molecules of water permanently cover about 12% of the Earth’s land. On average there are 105 snow-producing storms each year that affect the continental U.S. According to the Niche Resources, the snowiest major cities in the contiguous United States with a population of at least 50,000 and with their annual snowfall average in inches are Syracuse (123.8), Flagstaff, Arizona (think mountains) (101.7), Erie, Pennsylvania (100.9), Rochester (99.5), Buffalo (94.7), and Boulder, Colorado (88.3). So clearly, your father’s driveway will need to be shoveled many more times this Upstate NY winter.
Anyone who has shoveled knows that it is a good aerobic exercise, burning up to 500 calories per hour. That is the equivalent of a high impact aerobics class or an hour-long run. The average shovel loaded with 16 pounds of snow ends up moving 192 pounds of snow if you load your shovel 12 times a minute. In only 10 minutes you would have burned close to 85 calories and moved almost 2,000 pounds of snow.
That amount of exercise can be a strain on anyone’s heart. In addition to your heart rate and blood pressure rising with the exercise, your body naturally constricts (narrows) its blood vessels in response to the cold, potentially decreasing the flow of blood to your heart. Death rates from heart attacks triple among middle-age men while shoveling snow. In fact, a study conducted from 1990 to 2006 reported that there are those 11,500 emergency visits each year related to snow shoveling.
The most common injuries that required treatment are soft tissue injuries (55%), lacerations (16%), and fractures (7%). The lower back was the most frequently injured region of the body. Straining, falls, and being hit by a snow shovel were the most frequent mechanisms of injury. Cardiac related injuries accounted for only 7% of the total number of ER visits but were the most serious, accounting for more than half of the hospitalizations and 100% of the fatalities. It is estimated that more than 100 people die each year of heart attacks due to shoveling snow.
Experts recommend talking to your doctor before you pick up that shovel, especially if you do not exercise regularly. After all, you wouldn’t normally go from sitting on the couch to an exercise program that is the equivalent of running for an hour. If you have heart disease or risk factors for heart disease such as smoking, high cholesterol, a strong family history of heart disease, diabetes or high blood pressure, discuss snow shoveling with your doctor before committing to clearing the driveway.
If you are fit enough to shovel, follow these 10 tips to do so safely:
1. Warm up with light exercise before you start.
2. Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine. Alcohol can make it difficult to tell how much you are straining yourself and may increase the chance of injury. Caffeine and nicotine are stimulants and may increase heart rate. Smoking also may decrease blood flow to the heart.
3. Avoid a heavy meal. After eating, your body shifts blood flow to the gut to help digest the food, leaving less oxygen-carrying blood available for the heart.
4. Shovel early, shovel often and take breaks to lessen the strain.
5. Push, don’t lift. Pushing is less likely to strain back muscles. If you have to lift the snow, use proper technique. Lift with your legs not your back. Bend your knees and keep your back as straight as possible so the power comes from your legs. Never bend at the waist.
6. Dress warmly in layers so you can remove a layer if needed. Wear nonslip footwear.
7. Consider an ergonomically designed shovel to reduce injuries.
8. Do not work to exhaustion. Your safety awareness lessens when you are fatigued. Stay alert of your surrounding such as close by moving cars and plows.
9. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Shoveling with someone may be safer and even more enjoyable.
10. Know the warning signs of a heart attack. These may include chest pain, shoulder, neck or arm pain. Shortness of breath, dizziness and nausea may also be experienced during a heart attack. If you think you are having a heart attack, seek medical attention immediately by calling 911.
And for those of you using a snow blower, please avoid a trip to the Emergency Room by following these common sense tips:
1. If the blower jams, turn it off.
2. Keep your hands away from moving parts.
3. Avoid alcohol and nicotine (see above).
4. Be aware of carbon monoxide risk if running a blower in an enclosed area.
5. Refuel your blower when it is off, never while it is running.
So, I hope your “stubborn” father is appreciative of his son’s advice and those snow shoveling grandkids! Enjoy the snow, shovel safely, and remember the quote from author Susan Orlean: “One of the very best reasons for having children is to be reminded of the incomparable joys of a snow day.”