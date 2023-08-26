GENEVA — Dr. Diana Stephens, a board-certified dermatologist, has joined UR Medicine Finger Lakes Health. She will be practicing at Geneva General Dermatology, joining the team of Dr. Emily Lambert and Dr. Amanda Carpenter.
Dr. Stephens is certified by the American Board of Dermatology. She completed her residency in Dermatology at the University of Rochester Medical Center. She attended medical school at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology.
Most recently, she practiced at Cayuga Medical Associates in Ithaca and Homer.
Dr. Stephens lives in Victor with her husband, Mitch, and three children.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Stephens, call 315-787-5355.
