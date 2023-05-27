GENEVA — Dr. Matthew Talbott was named Associate Chief Medical Officer for Finger Lakes Health, effective May 15, 2023.
In his new role, Dr. Talbott will provide oversight of the Performance Improvement Department. He will continue his leadership role for the Brenda & Dave Rickey Foundation Emergency Department at Geneva General Hospital, and as Director of Emergency Medicine at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department in Penn Yan.
Dr. Talbott has been an active staff Emergency Medicine physician at Finger Lakes Health since 2008. In 2018, he received the James J. Dooley Leadership Excellence Award that recognizes outstanding performance by a leader who is committed to Finger Lakes Health’s mission, values and the healing environment, as well as the leader’s overall job performance and leadership skills.
“Under Dr. Talbott’s leadership, our Emergency Departments at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and Geneva General Hospital have the top two shortest wait times in the Finger Lakes region,” said Dr. Jose Acevedo, president and CEO of Finger Lakes Health. “His focus on increasing quality metrics has enabled us to achieve chest pain and stroke center recertifications from The Joint Commission.”
Dr. Talbott is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians. He is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He completed his residency training at the University of Rochester and received his medical degree from Ohio State University’s College of Medicine & Public Health. Most recently, he earned a Master in Business Administration degree from SUNY Oswego.