ROCHESTER — Vincent Tata, RN, has been named director of patient services for HCR Home Care’s Finger Lakes Certified Home Health Agency. In that role, he will supervise the day-to-day clinical operations and all patient care for the CHHA.
Tata brings more than a decade of experience to this new role. Most recently, he served as senior manager of clinical operations at UR Medicine Home Care.
A resident of Ogden, Monroe County, he earned a master’s degree in school administration/supervision and bachelor’s degrees in sports medicine and health/physical education K-12 from Canisius College. He earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Rochester School of Nursing.
Founded in 1978, HCR Home Care (hcrhealth.com) is a leading provider of home health services to individuals, physicians and other healthcare professionals across New York state. The Finger Lakes branch CCHA includes Ontario and Wayne counties.