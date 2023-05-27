WATERLOO — On May 23, members of the Taylor-Brown Auxiliary gathered for a luncheon meeting at Simply Homemade in Waterloo, where they presented a check for $3,800 to Debbie Lockett, assistant administrator of Huntington Living Center.
The donation will be used to support activities and equipment to benefit the residents of the Huntington Living Center, including Sirius Radio renewal, holiday decor, art projects, courtyard improvements, and gardening supplies. Residents will be able to enjoy engaging and creative activities, along with music and a homelike environment.
“Huntington Living Center is very fortunate to have the Taylor-Brown Auxiliary. These ladies put 100% effort into everything they do and have always done for our residents,” Lockett said. “All of us at the Huntington Living center very much appreciate the long-standing dedication and commitment of this amazing group, year after year.”
Funds came from a much reduced number of fundraising activities and events held throughout the past year, including a chicken barbecue, Doug’s Fish Fry sales, and the annual Festival of Stars holiday tree event.
New Taylor-Brown Auxiliary members are always welcome. For more information on how to become a member, contact Lockett at 315-787-4949 or Debbie.Lockett@flhealth.org.