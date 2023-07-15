CANANDAIGUA — Following a rigorous two-day site visit, F.F. Thompson Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care.
According to The Joint Commission, the country’s top healthcare accrediting body, Thompson demonstrated during the announced visit that it has continuous compliance with performance standards, and the Gold Seal reflects commitment to providing safe, quality care to mothers and babies at the hospital, an affiliate of UR Medicine.
Thompson is among the first two hospitals in the state to acquire this advanced certification, and tied for fifth in the nation.
“The surveyor was thoroughly impressed with the collaborative effort she noted in our institution,” Dr. Jillian Babu of the OB/GYN practice at Thompson’s Canandaigua Medical Group said. “She was able to see that the OB department was not isolated from the rest of the hospital — but rather it was 100% supported by all departments.”
Executive Vice President/COO Kurt Koczent noted the surveyor “was incredibly complimentary to all of our nursing staff, physicians, and midwives. She was very impressed with our bereavement process, our lactation program, and our willingness to use evidence-based practices.
“This survey is a great validation of what we do every day.”