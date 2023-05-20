CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health held its Nurses’ Week Recognition and Awards Celebration May 11, naming registered nurse Julia Schmeer its F.F. Thompson Hospital Nurse of the Year and registered nurse Stephanie Gallo its M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center Nurse of the Year.
Schmeer, of Canandaigua, works on the hospital’s 3 West medical/surgical unit. Gallo, of Naples, works on the Skilled-Transitional Unit in the nursing home.
Sponsored by Thompson’s Nursing Practice Council, the event included several other awards for nurses, advanced practice providers, technicians, and certified nursing assistants from both the hospital and the Continuing Care Center. Also honored were retirees, scholarship winners, the Provider of Distinction, and the Department of Distinction.
Hospital honorees:
• Hospital Nurses of Distinction: Dedevie Booth, BSN, RN, C-EFM, of Honeoye; Tammy Howard, RN, of Canandaigua; Barbara Manning, RN, of Palmyra; Amy Martin, BSN, RNC-OB, EFM, of Rushville.
• Nurse of Distinction-Preceptor/Mentor: Brittany Burke, BSN, RN, C-EFM, of Penn Yan.
• Nurse of Distinction-Rising Star: Victoria Verschage, BSN, RN, of Geneva.
• Patient Care Technician of Distinction: Avery Temple of Farmington.
• Advance Practice Provider of Distinction: Halie Kemmling-Campbell, PA-C, of Auburn.
• Provider of Distinction: Jillian Babu, MD, of Canandaigua.
• Department of Distinction: Social Work
M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center honorees included:
• Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year: Faith Searls of Canandaigua.
• Nurse of Distinction-Commitment: Susan Shively, RN, of Canandaigua.
• Nurse of Distinction-Action: Melissa Frarey, LPN, of Canandaigua.
• Nurse of Distinction-Respect: Mary Hann, LPN, of Prattsburgh.
• Nurse of Distinction-Excellence: Samantha Tassone, LPN, of Phelps.
• Nurse of Distinction-Service: Wendy Lackey, LPN, of Canandaigua.
• Nurse of Distinction-Rising Star: Kaylee Hoppough, LPN, of Springwater.
• CNA of Distinction-Commitment: Judy Cepeda of Manchester.
• CNA of Distinction-Action: Sandra Martin of Farmington.
• CNA of Distinction-Respect: Jamie Colf of Canandaigua.
• CNA of Distinction-Excellence: Amber Lane of Manchester.
• CNA of Distinction-Service: Alishia Turner of Lyons.
• CNA of Distinction-Rising Star: Chastity Butler of Canandaigua.