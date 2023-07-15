CANANDAIGUA — The F.F. Thompson Foundation netted approximately $60,000 through its annual Thompson Health Golf Classic.
Held at Cobblestone Creek Country Club in Victor June 5, the event drew 116 golfers.
Proceeds will benefit the Healthcare Education Initiative Fund at UR Medicine Thompson Health, a non-profit organization. The fund sponsors stipends for entry-level Thompson associates who are ready to advance their careers. These stipends provide assistance for lost wages, childcare and/or transportation, so working and going to school is financially achievable.
“This initiative is an investment in our community, which will benefit from a more skilled, stable workforce,” Foundation Director Heather Rickett said.
The Foundation is now busy planning its Field of Dreams Gala Aug. 31 at Lincoln Hill Farms in Hopewell. This event also will benefit the Healthcare Education Initiative Fund for Thompson’s associates.
For tickets, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Gala.