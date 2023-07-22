CANANDAIGUA — The Thompson Health Guild will host its Fashion Show Aug. 6 at the Finger Lakes Community College Café.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. with a brunch buffet, bottomless mimosa bar, vendors, and auction items. The fashion show will begin at 11 a.m. Eastview Mall is the presenting sponsor.
Tickets are $50, with proceeds benefiting the Guild’s programs within the health system and the community.
Visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Fashion or email ThompsonGuildFashionShow@gmail.com for tickets, or to become a sponsor or vendor.