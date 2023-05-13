CANANDAIGUA — The American Heart Association has awarded Thompson Health national Gold level recognition for its commitments to employee health and well-being as measured in the Association’s 2022 Workforce Well-being Scorecard.
The Scorecard evaluates factors such as mental health policies, organizational strategies to address burnout, health equity measures, employee financial resources and more to provide a comprehensive assessment of an organization’s culture of health.
In 2022, a maximum of 230 points were possible for the completion of the Scorecard. Each organization’s total score and recognition was solely based on responses to the 93 best-practice questions. A total of 381 organizations completed the 2022 Scorecard, and earned an achievement level of platinum (9%), gold (45%), silver (32%), bronze (9%), or completer (5%).