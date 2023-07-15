CANANDAIGUA — F.F. Thompson Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines.
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. Get With The Guidelines-Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to the latest research and evidence-based guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and can even prevent death.
“Thompson is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Stroke/STEMI/Sepsis Quality Improvement Coordinator Thomas W. Bonfiglio. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in our area can experience longer, healthier lives.”
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With the Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
An affiliate of UR Medicine, F.F. Thompson Hospital is a New York State Department of Health-designated Stroke Center.