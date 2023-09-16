CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health will hold several public flu clinics at a number of locations over the next several weeks.
The standard 2023-24 vaccine, which will be administered to those 9 and older at these clinics, provides protection against four flu virus strains.
There also is a high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 and older. This contains additional antigen designed to create a stronger immune response for the recipient.
The schedule:
• Sept. 20, 3-6:30 p.m., Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department, 4018 Routes 5&20, Hopewell.
• Sept. 26, 3-6:30 p.m., Canandaigua Emergency Squad, 233 N. Pearl St., Canandaigua.
• Sept. 28, 3-6:30 p.m., Farmington Town Hall, 1000 County Road 8, Farmington.
• Oct. 3, 3-6:30 p.m., Canandaigua Urgent Care, 699 S. Main St., Canandaigua.
• Oct. 10, 3-6:30 p.m., Shortsville Fire Department, 5 Sheldon St., Shortsville.
• Oct. 12, 3-6:30 p.m., Victor Fire Department, 34 Maple Ave., Victor.
• Oct. 17, 3-6:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 6910 Routes 5&20, East Bloomfield.
• Oct. 18, 3-6:30 p.m., Naples Ambulance, 199 N. Main St., Naples.
• Oct. 19, 3-6:30 p.m., Newark Urgent Care, Unit 11, 800 W. Miller St., Newark.
• Oct. 26, Farmington Urgent Care, 1160 Corporate Drive, Farmington.
The flu shots are free to patients with insurance (patients must present an insurance card at the time of the visit). The self-pay cost for those without insurance is $40, or $75 for the high-dose vaccine. Cash, check, MasterCard or Visa are accepted.
Visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/flu or call 585-924-1510 for more information.