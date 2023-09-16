CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health will hold several public flu clinics at a number of locations over the next several weeks.

The standard 2023-24 vaccine, which will be administered to those 9 and older at these clinics, provides protection against four flu virus strains.

There also is a high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 and older. This contains additional antigen designed to create a stronger immune response for the recipient.

The schedule:

Sept. 20, 3-6:30 p.m., Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department, 4018 Routes 5&20, Hopewell.

Sept. 26, 3-6:30 p.m., Canandaigua Emergency Squad, 233 N. Pearl St., Canandaigua.

Sept. 28, 3-6:30 p.m., Farmington Town Hall, 1000 County Road 8, Farmington.

Oct. 3, 3-6:30 p.m., Canandaigua Urgent Care, 699 S. Main St., Canandaigua.

Oct. 10, 3-6:30 p.m., Shortsville Fire Department, 5 Sheldon St., Shortsville.

Oct. 12, 3-6:30 p.m., Victor Fire Department, 34 Maple Ave., Victor.

Oct. 17, 3-6:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 6910 Routes 5&20, East Bloomfield.

Oct. 18, 3-6:30 p.m., Naples Ambulance, 199 N. Main St., Naples.

Oct. 19, 3-6:30 p.m., Newark Urgent Care, Unit 11, 800 W. Miller St., Newark.

Oct. 26, Farmington Urgent Care, 1160 Corporate Drive, Farmington.

The flu shots are free to patients with insurance (patients must present an insurance card at the time of the visit). The self-pay cost for those without insurance is $40, or $75 for the high-dose vaccine. Cash, check, MasterCard or Visa are accepted.

Visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/flu or call 585-924-1510 for more information.

