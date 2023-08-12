CANANDAIGUA — F.F. Thompson Hospital is hosting an American Heart Association “Heartsaver” CPR/AED Course for the community Sept. 16.
Sponsored by Thompson’s Nursing Practice Counsel in collaboration with the Canandaigua Emergency Squad, the course will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Thompson Conference Center on the ground floor of the hospital at 350 Parrish St. Emergency squad personnel and Thompson nurses will provide instruction in both cardiopulmonary resuscitation and how to use an automated external defibrillator.
The course is open to those 12 and older, although anyone between the ages of 12 and 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration is $25 a person — that covers the cost of the official certification card — and the class size is limited. To register, call Thompson’s Wellness Department 585-396-6111.