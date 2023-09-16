CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health surgeons will offer a free hernia screening clinic from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Thompson’s independent living community, Ferris Hills at West Lake on Peg Rayburn Drive.
Drs. A. David Peter and Joseph Talarico are master surgeons with Advanced Surgical Services at F.F. Thompson Hospital, designated a Center of Excellence in Hernia Surgery and Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the independent, non-profit Surgical Review Corp. They will be joined at the screening by robotic-certified general surgeons Drs. Andrew Powers and Brad Hensley, also of Advanced Surgical Services.
In addition to meeting one-on-one with attendees to perform private screenings, the surgeons will answer questions about hernia causes and symptoms, as well as discussing the benefits of minimally invasive surgery using daVinci robotic-assisted technology.
Those attending also can participate in a hands-on demonstration of the daVinci surgical robot.
Interested individuals can register at www.ThompsonHealth.com/Hernia.
There is no fee, although space is limited and slots will be filled on a first-registered, first-served basis.
For more information, email Nancy_Church@URMC.Rochester.edu or call 585-396-6375.