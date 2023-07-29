CANANDAIGUA — Tickets for the F.F. Thompson Foundation’s annual gala Aug. 31, at Lincoln Hill Farms are available. Individual tickets are $250 apiece, with some sponsorships still available, at www.ThompsonHealth.com/Gala. Proceeds will benefit Thompson’s Healthcare Education Fund, which allows entry-level UR Medicine Thompson Health associates in good standing to pursue higher education.
The gala begins at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and live music by Dave Turner near Lincoln Hill Farms’ silos. Following dinner in the Sunflower Hill Tent, there will be a cash call prior to more live music, this time from Up 2 Somethin’.
For more information, contact the F.F. Thompson Foundation at 585-396-6155 or Thompson_Foundation@URMC.Rochester.edu.