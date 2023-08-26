CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health has named two of its associates as second-quarter 2023 Service Excellence Award winners.
The following people were chosen for the honor by the health system’s Service Excellence Team:
• Dr. Brian Greenberg of Victor, from the Emergency Department.
• Dr. Ashley Leubner of Conesus, from Canandaigua Family Practice.
The Service Excellence Award acknowledges Thompson associates who consistently deliver exceptional service. The SET selects award recipients quarterly, after reviewing system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families, and coworkers.
Each recipient of the Service Excellence Award is given points to be used on Thompson’s online shopping site and is featured in CEO presentations as well as on Thompson’s intranet site and in its internal newsletter.