ROCHESTER — The University of Rochester Medical Center’s Office of Health Equity Research is inviting local high school students to join its Youth Advisory Board. Advisory board members will meet with URMC health equity researchers to provide insight into issues facing children and teens in the Greater Rochester area.
Youth advisory boards can assist in identifying future research needs aimed at improving adolescent health and fostering a two-way exchange of ideas. Researchers value the contributions of youth members as community partners who provide a wealth of knowledge on health-related issues based on lived experiences.
Members of the URMC YAB will attend quarterly meetings with OHER staff and a team of health equity investigators that conduct research. The board will review OHER research materials and discuss health equity projects that impact the community.
“We are excited to expand our research and make a greater impact on our community,” said Dr. Edith Williams, founding director of OHER. “Young people experience issues like health inequity differently and can lend a unique perspective that adults do not have.”
URMC OHER is looking to fill 15 seats on the Youth Advisory Board. To qualify, youth must be 14-17 years old; be willing to attend regular meetings (at least one per quarter); enjoy working in a team environment; and be interested in community service and health equity.
The Office of Health Equity Research will pay Youth Advisory Board members $50 for each one-hour meeting.
For more information and to apply, please visit the URMC OHER website.