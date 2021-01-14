CANANDAIGUA — The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, which includes Canandaigua and Bath VA medical centers) has begun COVID-19 vaccinations for all veterans enrolled in VA health care.
Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for the Moderna vaccine and in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the vaccine already has been given to frontline healthcare staff and veterans in the Community Living Centers (nursing home level of care) at both VA sites.
Beginning Jan. 14, veterans 75 years and older will begin to receive the vaccine. Veterans are being asked not to call their VA for appointments. Medical Center staff is reaching out to eligible veterans to schedule appointments for the vaccine, based on overall risk criteria. There is no need for veterans to preregister or go to the facility to sign up.
“We have already identified and started to call veterans to schedule appointments for them to be vaccinated,” said Bruce Tucker, director of the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System. “At this time we advise them to continue to mask, to physical distance and to practice frequent handwashing in order to do their part in getting COVID 19 under control.”
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System was one of 113 VA medical centers across the country to receive the first supply of the Moderna vaccine. Sites were identified based on need for the vaccine according to CDC’s 1A prioritization and capacity to store the vaccine at -20 C.
The Moderna vaccine was 94 percent effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19. It is administered in two doses, 28 days apart. The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived.
Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on VA’s Stay Informed page.