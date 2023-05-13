GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health is hosting its walk-in screening mammograms every week in Geneva and Penn Yan on Tuesdays.
In Geneva, they’re offered every Tuesday from 7:30-11 a.m. in Women’s Health Services, 200 North St., Suite 303, in the Medical Office Building adjacent to Geneva General Hospital.
In Penn Yan, they happen every Tuesday from 7:30-11:40 a.m. in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St.
To view the full schedule of walk-in screening mammograms, visit flhealth.org/events.
3D Mammography, also known as 3D mammography, is provided at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. It’s a revolutionary new screening and diagnostic breast-imaging tool to improve the early detection of breast cancer. During the 3D part of the exam, an X-ray arm sweeps over the breast, taking multiple images in seconds.
Patients do not need a referral, nor will they incur a copay for a screening mammogram. For uninsured patients, the CSP of the Finger Lakes Region provides free screenings for colorectal, cervical and breast cancers for uninsured men and women. Call 1-877-803-8070 to see if you are eligible for a free screening.
For more information, call 315-787-4400 (Geneva) or 315-531-2544 (Penn Yan).