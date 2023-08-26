GENEVA — Dr. Christopher Walker has joined UR Medicine Finger Lakes Health. He will be practicing at Finger Lakes Gastroenterology, joining the team of Dr. Angel Diaz, Dr. Henry LeGuyader, Dr. Anjanet Perez-Colon, Staci Hooker, FNP-C, Brandee Burley, PA-C, and Kristin Verrette, PA-C.
Dr. Walker is an active medical staff member at Geneva General and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial hospitals. He is a certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
He completed his fellowship in Gastroenterology and Hepatology, as well as his residency in Internal Medicine, at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Dr. Walker attended medical school at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Va. He also holds a Master of Arts in Biochemical, Cellular and Molecular Biology from Binghamton University.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Walker, call 315-787-5310.
For more information visit www.flhealth.org.