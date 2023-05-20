GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health held its annual employee recognition dinner May 16 at Club 86, honoring employees for almost 2,200 years of service to the community and thanking them for their contributions and dedication to the ongoing success of the health system.
Twelve employees with more than 339 years of service, each of whom retired in the last year, were recognized.
Six employees received the Morton Orlov, M.D. Education Award for completing a degree program within the past 12 months. This award is in recognition of personal commitment to education through use of the health system’s Education Assistance Programs.
Members of the Administrative Team presented milestone years of service awards to employees who have completed 5-50 years of service with Finger Lakes Health.
Two special awards were presented to employees who consistently exceeded the requirements of their jobs in the workplace:
James J. Dooley
Leadership Excellence Award
The James J. Dooley Leadership Excellence Award recognizes outstanding performance by a leader who is committed to Finger Lakes Health’s mission, values and the healing environment, as well as the leader’s overall job performance and leadership skills. This year, Director of Facilities Doug Wills was honored as the 14th recipient of this celebrated award. He has been employed with Finger Lakes Health for five years.
Employee of the Year
The Employee of the Year Award recognizes an employee that sets the standard for excellence. This year’s award was presented to Dena Prete, Unit Clerk at Living Center at Geneva South, on Unit 1. She has been with Finger Lakes Health for 30 years.
Prete’s team describes her as hard-working, dependable, courteous and respectful.
Prete was selected from a field of 12 Employees of the Quarter honorees from 2022. The program recognizes those employees who consistently demonstrate organizational values and whose performance clearly exceeds the requirements of their positions.
To see photos from the event, visit Finger Lakes Health’s Flickr page.