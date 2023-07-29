GENEVA — Ronald Woodard has been named the new director of diagnostics at Finger Lakes Health, effective July 10.
He is responsible for the day-to-day oversight of all diagnostic imaging services, including CT scanning, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, interventional radiology, X-ray, and cardiopulmonary imaging, as well as women’s health diagnostics.
Woodard has more than 42 years of imaging and healthcare experience. Most recently, he was the system director of radiology at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca.
He received his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in healthcare administration from St. Joseph’s College of Standish, Maine. He earned his certificate in radiologic technology from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in Elmira.
He is a member of the American Society of Radiologic Technologist, American Registry of Radiologic Technologist in Radiology, American Registry of Radiologic Technologist in Cardiovascular-Interventional Radiology, New York State Department of Health License in Radiologic Technology, and Schuyler-Chemung-Tioga BOCES Health Care Careers Advisory Committee.
Woodard lives in Horseheads with his wife of 41 years, Elizabeth.