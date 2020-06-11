GENEVA — The 2020 Musselman Triathlon is one of the latest victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials of the event, which draws thousands of people to the area each summer, announced in a press release Wednesday that this year’s event has been called off.
“We appreciate the continued patience and understanding of our athletes while we have worked diligently with various host city partners to determine potential options for the 2020 Ironman 70.3 Musselman Triathlon originally scheduled for July 19,” the release said. “After assessing all event scenarios, it has been determined that the triathlon cannot take place in 2020 and will return on July 11, 2021.”
It was noted that all registered participants of the 2020 Musselman will be receiving an email with further information.
“We thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future,” the release said.